JONESBORO — A 46-year-old Jonesboro man told police that another man pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him, according to a police report.
The aggravated assault took place at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fair Park Boulevard, according to the report.
In other reports:
A woman in the 2300 block of Bernard Street reported that someone entered her residence and stole her wallet containing $78 and a gold ring valued at $500.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a 29-year-old man broke a window in an attempted burglary at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. The value of the window was set at $500.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported the theft of a handgun at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday from her home in the 500 block of Meadowbrook St.
