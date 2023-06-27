JONESBORO — A 68-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that he was scammed out of money by someone pretending to be from Norton Antivirus.
The victim said he received an email saying he owed $350 for his account. He called a number and gave his banking information to the person who then drained $9,500 from the account.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that he unknowingly purchased a stolen vehicle. The vehicle is worth $1,100.
Onin Staffing, 2817 S. Caraway Road, reported Monday morning that someone threw a brick through the window, causing $300 in damage.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 3800 block of Remington Drive and stole items. Taken were a lens valued at $143 and a first aid kit valued at $100.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man man reported Sunday afternoon that someone stole parts from air-conditioning units in the 200 block of Sartin Lane. The value of the parts is listed at $13,000.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Saturday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and items were taken. Stolen were $250 in cash and credit and debit cards
