A Paragould man has been sentenced to life for each count of rape he was found guilty of on Wednesday.
Shanny Lee Grady, 46, was convicted of five counts of rape, and Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing him to five life terms in prison.
Grady was arrested in 2020 following an investigation by Paragould police regarding inappropriate sexual activity, involving his teenage stepchild, that occurred between March and June of that year.
The victim was interviewed by investigators from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.
The victim provided graphic details about Grady’s ongoing sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.
Both Grady and the victim’s mother, Carleena Marie Hawkins, 43, were arrested and charged with various criminal offenses, including rape, and permitting abuse of a child. Hawkins pleaded guilty to one count of rape, and the circuit court sentenced her to 35 years in prison.
The couple was extradited from California to face the charges.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Robert Thompson, Adam Butler and Wesley Watts prosecuted the case against Grady during a two-day trial.
They thanked the jury and law enforcement for their service, particularly Lt. Rhonda Thomas with the Paragould Police Department.
“This team of prosecutors is stellar. They serve Greene County with passion and professionalism. They are effective. And they have once again made plain that Greene County won’t tolerate the sexual abuse of a child,” Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman said in a prepared statement.
