JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man was severely beaten Thursday night in the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive, according to Jonesboro police.
Police said the victim was found with lacerations to his face, a large hematoma under his left eye, possible facial and orbital fractures, a possible broken nose, blood loss and lip abrasions.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the Arkansas State University stadium parking lot from where he was flown by helicopter to Regional One in Memphis.
The suspect was listed as a male, aged 20-25.
Also, in a separate report, a 15-year-old girl told police Thursday that a 18-year-old male raped her. She said the suspect had sex with her while she was sleeping and continued once she was awake and told him to stop.
She reported the assault to a school resource officer.
In other police reports:
Arkansas State Police reported that a 10-year-old girl died Thursday in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 in Lawrence County. The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m., the report said. Injured in the crash were Matthew Simmons, 36, of Walnut Ridge; Nickie Ivy, 31, of Walnut Ridge; an 11-year-old boy; and Eddie Hampton, 37, of Walnut Ridge. The injured were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, The Med in Memphis and Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
A 15-year-old girl told Jonesboro High School authorities Thursday that a sexually explicit video was distributed by a 16- and 19-year-old males. JHS authorities contacted Jonesboro police about the incident.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her life was threatened Thursday by her 25-year-old brother to whom she owes money.
