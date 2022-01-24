JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man was shot and injured at about 9:08 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a gas station at 1715 E. Johnson Ave., according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.
No suspects were listed on the report.
Also on Friday, two men were injured after a fight resulted in both being stabbed, according to police.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Sybel Drive at about 4:30 p.m. regarding an ongoing fight.
When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with stab wounds to the back, buttocks and stomach. He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
A 59-year-old man had lacerations to his right hand. He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.
No arrests were listed in the report.
In other police reports:
A 53-year-old man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone broke into a residence under construction in the 2300 block of Arkansas 18 in Cash on Saturday night or Sunday morning and stole tools and copper wire. The total amount of items taken was $1,800.
A 52-year-old man told deputies that his 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen Sunday afternoon from his residence in the 100 block of Arkansas 141. The motorcycle is valued at $9,000.
A 43-year-old Trumann man told police his unlocked vehicle was entered Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Johnson Avenue and items were stolen. The total value of taken items is listed at $1,400.
