JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was shot Sunday afternoon at the Exxon gas station at the corner of South Caraway Road and East Nettleton Avenue, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
The victim, Jaylon Selvy, was listed in stable condition Sunday night at St. Bernards Medical Center, according to Sally Smith, information specialist with the department.
A tourniquet was applied at the scene.
Police are currently searching for the suspect. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene to begin its investigation.
“An altercation began a little before 3 p.m. yesterday (Sunday) that resulted in the victim receiving an apparent gunshot wound. We are searching for a person (s) of interest. No arrests have been made at this time,” Smith said on Monday.
According to a police report, the two suspects are 18-year-old men.
The report said they are being sought on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, all felonies.
