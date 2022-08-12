JONESBORO — A local man was shot late Thursday night near the Fairview neighborhood, police said.

The victim told an officer who was working off-duty security at a local hospital that he was shot while walking in the road around the intersection of Allison Drive and Curtview Street shortly before 11 p.m. The victim’s mother drove him to the emergency room, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the left bicep and left buttocks.