JONESBORO — A local man was shot late Thursday night near the Fairview neighborhood, police said.
The victim told an officer who was working off-duty security at a local hospital that he was shot while walking in the road around the intersection of Allison Drive and Curtview Street shortly before 11 p.m. The victim’s mother drove him to the emergency room, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the left bicep and left buttocks.
The 42-year-old victim, Leroy Lowe, said he had been walking between his girlfriend’s home on Breezewood Drive and his mother’s residence on Gamblin Drive when the shots were fired.
Police who went to the scene reported finding a bullet hole in a car and a bullet lodged in the side of a home.
They also recovered four .40 caliber shell casings and 21 9mm shell casings.
No suspects have been identified.
A couple of hours later, police received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Clover Drive, off of Race Street. Two suspects were believed to have been involved in that incident, in which no one was reported to have been injured. A total of 19 9mm shell casings were found at that scene shortly after 1 a.m., police said.
In a separate incident, a Malvern man reported a burglary at a short-term rental house in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue Thursday morning in which a 9 mm and a .40 caliber handgun were stolen. Video games were also reported as missing from the residence.
