JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was shot at about 10:20 p.m. Friday after three males forced their way into his apartment in the 2000 block of Belt Street and robbed him, according to Jonesboro police.
Lamon Burgess, 24, was shot as he attempted to retreat to a back room of his apartment. Police said there were bullet entrances and exits in both legs between the knees and hip area.
Burgess was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown Monday.
According to the police report, between $500-$700 in cash was stolen.
If caught, the suspects face charges of first-degree battery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of $1,000 or less.
In three separate and unrelated gun crimes over the weekend:
Police arrested Alexander Martinez, 19, homeless, at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday after a 27-year-old Ash Flat man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of St. Bernards Medical Center.
According to police, “An officer, who happened to be in the (emergency room) on an unrelated incident, was notified by staff that a robbery had just occurred. We had officers on scene and due to the proximity of their location, this contributed to the apprehension of the suspect.”
According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinez entered the victim’s vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim’s face and demanded all of his money. The victim told officers he got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. Martinez was detained as he left the hospital.
The police report said Martinez admitted to meeting with the victim, stating he was attempting to obtain an illicit drug.
In a probable cause affidavit, police said a BB gun that looked like a real handgun was found on Martinez.
While in custody, Martinez was identified as a suspect in two residential burglaries that occurred in January in the 3700 block of Griffin Street.
On Monday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Martinez with aggravated robbery, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, two counts of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of less than $5,000 but more than $1,000.
Fowler set Martinez’s bond at a total of $285,000 cash-only.
In another incident, a 62-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone fired gunshots at his residence in the 100 block of West Gordon Street.
Police found eight shell casings at the scene.
In the fourth incident involving guns, a 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday that someone had fired gunshots at his vehicle in the 900 block of Warner Avenue.
The victim’s vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup, had flat tires on the front driver’s side and on the rear passenger’s side and three bullet holes in the license plate.
A 14-year-old girl was arrested, and police listed two suspects as males 19 and 20 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.