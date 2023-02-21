JONESBORO — A 29-year-old man was shot at about 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Labuame Street, according to Jonesboro police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrest has been made, according to officer Jacob Chambers.
In a separate incident, a 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that he was robbed at gunpoint by three individuals whom he knows and two rifles were taken from him, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Turfway Drive.
The victim told police a 20-year-old suspect called him and wanted to go to a shooting range in Brookland. When the victim arrived at a pre-arranged location, the suspect and two others – a 17-year-old and another 20-year-old male – had handguns and robbed him of a KMCO AR 15-style rifle valued at $500 and an AK-style rifle valued at $1,200. He was also robbed of his Apple iPhone valued at $800.
The victim said he grew up with the suspects, who were in a black 2007 Mercedes-Benz 230 series two-door hardtop.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Two vehicles were set on fire Sunday morning within a block of one another in the 600 and 700 block of Gladiolus Drive. The Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incidents.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Kathleen Street and stole a firearm. Taken was a 9 mm Glock valued at $362.16.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 2800 block of Churchill Drive and stole his wallet containing a cash app card.
While performing a welfare check on an 89-year-old Jonesboro woman Friday afternoon, Jonesboro police discovered her residence on School Street had been burglarized. Taken were $11,500 in cash and a $50 safe.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 3200 block of Fairview Drive, told police Saturday afternoon someone used his bank account to make unauthorized purchases. The total amount of the purchases was $2,069.98.
