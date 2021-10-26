JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro man was shot in the right forearm while he was in his truck at about 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Brazos St., according to Jonesboro police.
The victim fled the scene and crashed his vehicle a short distance from the original scene. He was treated for his wounds and then transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to a Jonesboro police report. Police are searching for the suspect.
In other JPD reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that she was raped and her residence burglarized early Tuesday. Police arrested Dominique Sinclair, 35, homeless, on suspicion of rape and aggravated residential burglary. The victim said Sinclair had a sharp object when he entered her residence. The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into and a communications tablet was stolen early Tuesday. The tablet was valued at $2,500.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her boyfriend choked her Monday night in the 400 block of Melrose Street.
Police arrested Brian Osburn, 35, of 408 Melrose St., on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. He was being held Tuesday in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported that he got into a fight with his roommate, who pointed a firearm at him and broke a wine bottle over his head. The incident occurred Monday night in the 500 block of Paragould Road. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man early Tuesday at the intersection of Belt and North Bridge streets after he fled from officers. Bobby Posey, 41, of 301 N. Main St., is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing, driving on a suspended license, running a stop sign and possession of marijuana. He was being held Tuesday at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was burglarized Monday in the 3500 block of Race Street. She told police a 55-inch Roku television, a PlayStation 4, a wedding band and tablet computers were taken. Total value of the items is $1,500.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her boyfriend choked her until she passed out and kicked her in the face after he accused her of going through his phone Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Pinefield Cove. Police arrested Deveon Devontadonald Smith, 22, of 3016 Pinefield Cove, on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
A traffic stop Monday afternoon at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Marion Berry Parkway led to the arrest of a Jonesboro woman. Amy Owens-West, 41, of 1830 E. Johnson Ave., was being held Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving while intoxicated (drugs), driving with a suspended license, breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds, fictitious tags and expired vehicle license.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported a breaking or entering, theft and commercial burglary Monday afternoon in the 4600 block of East Highland Drive. Stolen were a computer security system and monitor valued at $230.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2008 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen Monday morning in the 1800 block of Kenwood Street. Value of the vehicle in $5,000.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported his vehicle was broken into Monday morning on Craighead Road 736. Stolen was $60 in cash and a ladies gold ring valued at $100.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported someone came onto the property of Burch and Co. Real Estate on Monday morning and stole a trailer and mowers. Total value of the items is $13,500.
