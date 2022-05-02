JONESBORO — Police responding to a “shots heard” report late Friday night found a Jonesboro man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back in the 300 block of State Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Tanner Seal wrote in his report, “En route to the address dispatch advised there was a subject at another address that had been shot. Upon arrival, I applied a chest seal until medics arrived on scene.”
Lee Bonner, 58, of the address was found with the gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
She said detectives were interviewing the victim.
The report lists two unknown suspects in the shooting.
If arrested, the suspects could face first-degree battery charges.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Jeremy Wells, 39, of the 100 block of Marion Berry Parkway, on Saturday night after a traffic stop at the intersection of Race Street and South Caraway Road. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.
A 25-year-old woman told police someone entered her vehicle Friday in the 900 block of Links Circle and stole items. She said someone tried to use one of her stolen credit cards.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive and stole items. Taken were a 10-foot boat, a muzzleloader firearm and a crossbow with a total value of $300.
A 36-year-old man told police someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole various tool in the 1400 block of South Church Street. The tools are valued at $1,900.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 5100 block of Deerfield Drive and stole his wallet. The victim said he had $300 in cash in the wallet.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 4100 block of Cathedral Cove and stole items. Taken were his wife’s purse and wallet valued at $1,000 each.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 4100 block of Cathedral Cove and stole items. Taken were a wallet containing $50 in cash and debit and credit cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.