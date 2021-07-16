JONESBORO — Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left one male injured.
At about 1:40 a.m. a call was received regarding shots fired in the 2500 block of Middlefield Drive. Officers responded and discovered blood and shell casings in the driveway.
A police officer responding saw a gray Chevrolet Avalanche, which fit the description from the scene, traveling west on Race Street at a high rate of speed, according to a police report.
The vehicle turned right on South Caraway Road and the driver flagged down a Le Bonheur ambulance.
At the intersection of South Caraway Road and East Highland Drive, first responders discovered the victim in the back seat of the Avalanche with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was MedEvaced to Memphis for treatment. The suspect was apprehended at the scene and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Police arrested Kenyatae Chism, 36, of 1007 Scott St., on suspicion of first-degree battery.
CID was called in to start their investigation.
The victim is a 41-year-old Jonesboro man.
