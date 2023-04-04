JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Jonesboro man said Monday morning that an unknown assailant shot his left ring finger. Police interviewed the victim at St. Bernards Medical Center, according to a police report.

The victim said he was shot at an apartment at The Links, but no one reported hearing a shot fired. There was a report of a shot fired on Dana Street, police said, and the person who fled the scene matched the description of the victim.