JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Jonesboro man said Monday morning that an unknown assailant shot his left ring finger. Police interviewed the victim at St. Bernards Medical Center, according to a police report.
The victim said he was shot at an apartment at The Links, but no one reported hearing a shot fired. There was a report of a shot fired on Dana Street, police said, and the person who fled the scene matched the description of the victim.
The victim denied being at Dana Street and then told police he didn’t want to pursue the case.
In a separate incident, City Water & Light reported Friday morning that one of its trailers was stolen from the intersection of East Highland Drive and Nestle Road.
The trailer is valued at $1,800 and the 20 mud mats on the trailer are valued at $4,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that a trailer was stolen from the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. The trailer is valued at $2,000.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 2000 block of Maurice Street and tools were stolen. The total value of the tools is listed at $1,100.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 4000 block of Cornerstone Drive and $300 in cash was taken.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman said Monday morning her vehicle was entered in the 4200 block of Sydney Cove and items were taken. Stolen were $200 in cash and two checks totaling $2,160.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 2300 block of Indian Trails Street and stole $4,600 in tools.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 4300 block of Indian Trails Street, reported Sunday morning that someone stole tools from his vehicle. The tools are valued at $900.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that someone broke into her residence on East Johnson Avenue and stole money. The amount of cash taken was $150.
A 38-year-old Bono man said Saturday afternoon his electronic benefit transfer card was used to purchase items at 1000 Gee St. The amount of the purchase was $350.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Sunday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a $500 tool in the 2800 block of Arkansas 158 in Bay.
