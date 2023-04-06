JONESBORO — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Marion man hospitalized, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department.
The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Hargis Drive at about 2:37 a.m.
Dewayne Smith, 21, of the 100 block of Buckingham Road, Marion, was shot in the torso, Sally Smith said. She said he was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.
The police report lists five witnesses to the shooting, Sally Smith said. It marks the 13th person shot in 10 separate incidents in Jonesboro, she said.
Sally Smith said detectives had a person of interest in the shooting.
The police report lists drug dealing as a circumstance for the shooting.
The victim’s condition wasn’t known as of Wednesday afternoon.
In a separate case, Jonesboro police said a 24-year-old woman created a disturbance at a residence in the 3100 block of Meadow Drive on Tuesday afternoon at about 4:25 p.m.
The woman, whose name was not listed in the police report, went to the address where her 26-year-old boyfriend lives and fought with residents and fired a gunshot at one of the victims during the incident.
The boyfriend suffered a scratch on the bend of his elbow. No one was struck by a bullet.
There are five witnesses listed in the report.
No arrest had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
