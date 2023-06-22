JONESBORO — A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Links Circle.
JONESBORO — A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Links Circle.
The victim told police he was shot in the calf of his leg with a pellet.
The two suspects, described as males between the ages of 17-22 years old, took $240 in cash from the victim.
In a separate report the owner of Crenshaw Signs, 2820 Richardson Drive, reported that someone use the business’ credit to make fraudulent charges to it.
The amount is listed at $884.95.
In other police reports, three reported vehicle break-ins on Tuesday.
Two individuals with the same address told police Tuesday about damage and items stolen from the same vehicle in the 1900 block of Pearl Street. The first report stated that a gear shift was stolen from the vehicle and the head rest was damaged. The second report showed the theft of a cellphone, a ball cap, a battery charger and a shift knob.
In the 300 block of E. Roseclair Street, a 21-year-old woman reported Tuesday afternoon the thefts of $11 in cash, identification cards, a wallet and a $100 pair of Airpods.
