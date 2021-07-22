JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested for outstanding warrants at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday after his girlfriend stabbed him in the head and tried to run over him with a vehicle, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Jordan Stacy, 23, of the 1700 block of Links Circle, was arrested and taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment of severe laceration, police said.
The woman had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.
In another incident, police responded to a disturbance at 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of S. Caraway Road where a victim was thrown from the hood of a sport utility vehicle.
The victim, a 26-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., woman suffered a long gash on the back of her head and abrasions on her shoulders and back consistent with road rash, police said.
The were no listed suspects in the report.
Jonesboro police also:
Arrested Kevin McDole, 41, 683 Greene 309 Road, at 2:47 a.m. Thursday at 4809 Bedrock Drive on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Jonesboro woman reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a potential renter entered a residence in the 1200 block of North Culberhouse St. and stole and damaged property.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday that another Jonesboro man had threatened to kill him.
