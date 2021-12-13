JONESBORO — One man is in custody following a stabbing Sunday night inside Kroger, 1525 S. Caraway Road, according to the Jonesboro police.
Donald Barrett, 45, 4305 Mockenhut Lane, was arrested by police as soon as officers arrived, police said.
The victim, a 40-year-old male, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
Police say Barrett also slapped his wife Amy Barrett, 44.
On Monday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Barrett with first-degree battery, a felony, and third-degree assault on a family or household member, a misdemeanor.
Barrett’s attorney, Mark Rees, said the Barretts were in the middle of a divorce and that Donald Barrett had no history of violence.
“I’m concerned with the nature of the charge,” Fowler said before giving Barrett a bond of $25,000.
Barrett was released on bail later Monday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police he witnessed Barrett striking his wife “before taking out his knife and coming at him. A scuffle ensued and the male victim was ultimately stabbed in the chest by Barrett.”
During an interview with a detective, Barrett admitted to assaulting his wife and stabbing the victim, according to the affidavit.
Jonesboro police officer Jacob Lowry wrote in his report that at about 6:20 p.m. he responded to 1725 S. Caraway Road about a disturbance with unknown weapons.
“As I approached the store, a female shouted to inform me that a man had been stabbed and was just inside the store doors,” Lowry wrote. “I then retrieved my medical bag from my patrol car and ran into the store. Just inside the north entrance, I found the victim slumped back in a chair covered in blood.”
The victim had a stab wound to the center of his chest and a laceration over his left eye.
“I quickly rendered medical attention to the victim to stop his bleeding until EMS could arrive. Once EMS was on scene and had taken over medical attention, I was then instructed to place the arrestee (Barrett, Donald Burt) into the back of my patrol car,” Lowry wrote. “Once … he was placed into my patrol car, I returned to the store to help secure the scene and begin searching for the weapon used in this incident. The weapon, a small black folding knife, was located behind some sweat pants on one of the shelves near where the incident took place.”
Once all information was collected from witnesses, Lowry transported Barrett to the police department for questioning.
