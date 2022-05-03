JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man suffered a minor injury at about 4:45 p.m. Monday when he was stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver, according to Jonesboro police.
Police responding to the scene in the 1900 block of Fox Meadow Lane found Thomas Wewers, 60, of the residence, with a wound made by a Phillips screwdriver. Hunter Ray Allen Smith, 18, of the 2600 block of Travis Lane, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery in the stabbing, according to the report.
“The wound was superficial, and the victim refused (medical treatment). This is considered a domestic situation. The suspect was arrested,” said Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
Smith is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Stephanie Brooks, 28, of the 1800 block of Wall Street, Memphis, on Monday night following a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Arkansas 91. Brooks is being held on suspicion of possession of heroin, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.
Police arrested Emanuel Sanders, 39, of the 200 block of West Alpine Street, on Monday night in the 700 block of Craighead Road 724 following a call about a disturbance. Sanders is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence.
Police arrested James Larkins, 46, of the 2200 block of Race Street, on Monday afternoon on Grant Avenue behind Hobby Lobby. Larkins is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fines.
Police arrested Kimberly Dowdy, 42, of the 200 block of East Center Street, on Monday morning at the intersection of East Gordon Street and North Church Street. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that someone broke into her residence and stole items in the 1600 block of North Culberhouse Street. Taken were tools, clothing and knick-knacks valued at $400.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at about midnight Tuesday someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle and took items. A $500 purse and $3,000 in cash were reported stolen.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Monday night in the 600 block of Alfred Watkins Street and items were taken. Stolen were debit cards, a $30 wallet and $20 in cash.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that an 80-year-old woman had 17 forged checks cashed in the 5300 block of Richardson Drive. The total amount of the checks was $8,712.20.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1200 block of South Caraway Road and stole her purse and its contents. Taken were credit and debit cards, a $160 gift card and $700 in cash.
