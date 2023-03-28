JONESBORO — While a judge in Craighead County studies a central Arkansas lawyer’s challenge of a ban on firearms at First National Bank Arena, a judge in Pulaski County has dismissed a lawsuit the lawyer filed there.
Conway attorney Chris Corbitt, who holds an enhanced conceal carry permit sued Arkansas State University in November, claiming the ban violated the state’s conceal carry law.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson heard arguments March 6 over dueling motions. Corbitt wants the judge to declare the ban unlawful. ASU wants the lawsuit dismissed.
She hasn’t released an opinion.
In Pulaski County, Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch rejected Corbitt’s bid to carry a firearm during Pulaski County Circuit Court proceedings.
Last week, Welch said the state conceal carry law doesn’t apply.
“Amendment 80 gives the Supreme Court the power to regulate Court Procedure,” Welch explained in his opinion. “The conduct of trials and hearings is procedural. Even in Gunsmoke, when the circuit-riding judge came to town to convene court there, the cowboys had to ‘check their guns’ at the door of Miss Kitty’s Long Branch Saloon.
“Interestingly, Plaintiff concedes, in its citations, all the other responsibilities owed the Court by ‘officers of the court’ EXCEPT to obey orders to ‘Check your guns at the door.’ In this broad-brush, ‘one size fits all’ approach, Plaintiff would strip the trial judge of all discretion on this point.”
Welch said the Supreme Court should determine how to populate courts with weapons – not the legislature.
In the ASU case, Robert H. Steinbuch, Corbitt’s law partner, conceded that state law already bans firearms for collegiate sports events, primarily over fear of sanctions from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). But he said the state’s conceal carry law doesn’t preclude weapons from concerts or other unrelated activities.
State officials argued guns must also be banned from First National Bank Arena because alcohol is sold on the premises.
In the Pulaski County Circuit Court case, Welch said Corbitt used the same logic as he did in a lawsuit challenging a weapons ban in the courtroom of the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center. The state Supreme Court affirmed the local ban.
In August 2021, Corbitt filed suit against Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials over being barred from entering the firing-range building at the commission’s Camp Robinson Firing Range in Conway even though he has an enhanced conceal carry permit.
In May 2022, a circuit judge ruled in favor of game and fish, and Corbitt is also appealing that case to the state Supreme Court.
Also pending is Corbitt’s challenge of a gun ban at the Saline County Courthouse in Benton.
