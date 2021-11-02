JONESBORO — A 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Sunday morning that while his vehicle was disabled on Arkansas 463, a man pulled a gun on him and attempted to steal the vehicle.
The victim said he was experiencing car trouble with his 2018 Nissan Versa at about 1:50 a.m. when the attempted carjacking occurred.
In other police reports:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into early Friday and A FNX-9 black frame handgun was stolen in the 2200 block of Jaybee Drive. The value of the gun was listed at $900.
A 49-year-old employee with the Jonesboro Human Development Center, 4701 Colony Drive, told police she was hit in the head by a metal and plastic chair by a patient. The patient, a 50-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery on an officer or state employee.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was hit in the head with a baseball bat and robbed Monday in the 200 block of State Street. She said the assailant, described as a 57-year-old man, took a laptop computer and an aluminum baseball bat with a total value of $220. Police said the victim had a large amount of swelling to the upper left side of her forehead.
Police arrested April R. Gardner, 41, of 218 Philadelphia Road, on Monday afternoon after aiding parole and probation officers with a vehicle search at 511 Union St. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Benjamin Scott Hall, 28, of 214 12th St., Marked Tree, on Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officers recognized Hall as having current warrants. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, a felony warrant and out-of-town warrant.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a 46-year-old man beat him due to the victim not working for only $25. The incident occurred Friday afternoon in the 100 block of North Bridge Street.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was stolen Saturday evening from the parking lot of Pizza Inn, 358 Southwest Drive.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported than her 2019 Kia Soul was stolen Friday at the intersection of Bradley and French streets. The vehicle was recovered and two 14-year-old boys were arrested.
An employee of RGB Mechanical, 4221 W. Johnson Ave., told police Friday that someone jumped the fence, cut the lock on a container and stole $4,250 worth of copper wire from the business.
A building used for storage was broken into late Thursday or early Friday in the 4600 block of East Highland Drive. The 32-year-old man who owns the building said items totaling $9,800 were taken.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a 24-year-old man followed her to work and threatened to kill her Friday morning in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 2004 GMC Yukon was stolen Monday morning in the 4500 block of Access Road 8. The vehicle is valued at $7,000.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that two withdrawals, totaling $10,400, were taken from her bank accounts Monday from the 300 block of Red Wolf Boulevard.
An 80-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday that three forged checks were cashed at Harps Foods, 2005 Harrisburg Road, totaling $2,018.44.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday that someone used a brick to break her window and burglarize her home in the 400 block of McAdams Street. Stolen were a 75-inch Samsung television, valued at $1,200; a 55-inch Samsung television, valued at $800; a Samsung tower Bluetooth speaker, valued at $350; and damage to a window, valued at $400.
The manager of Ross Dress for Less, 2002 S. Caraway Road, reported to police Monday that a shoplifter concealed merchandise and ran from the store. The merchandise was valued at $1,560.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro man reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that a 2007 Honda Fourtrax all-terrain vehicle was stolen Monday from his home in the 3600 block of Arkansas 349. The value of the ATV is listed at $3,000.
T.C. Farms, 2253 Arkansas 158, Bay, reported to sheriff’s deputies that a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker was stolen Monday.
