JONESBORO — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police said he broke into the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road.
The suspect, who doesn’t speak English, was apprehended by a police K9 unit after he fled the scene, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The suspect was first taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for a dog bite and was then transported to the Craighead County Detention Center where he being held on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing.
RGB Mechanical, 4221 E. Johnson Ave., reported Monday morning that someone broke into the business and stole items. Taken were tools valued at $3,000.
One worker’s vehicle and another’s purse were stolen Sunday night at Harbor Freight, 2111 E. Parker Road. The 28-year-old man’s 2016 Nissan Versa was taken and the woman listed several credit and debit cards that were taken from her vehicle.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 1100 block of Sandino Drive and stole items. Taken were items with a total value of $3,000.
A 37-year-old Paragould woman told police Saturday afternoon that her diamond ring was stolen from a bathroom at The Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland Drive. The ring is valued at $8,000.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that a a man pushed her father down and stole $20 in the 1800 block of Georgia Drive.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone used her credit card number to make online purchases in the 900 block of Belt Street. The purchases were for $120.31.
A manager at Aaron’s Sales and Lease told police Friday afternoon that one of their clients pawned a television that they were renting to own. The 75-inch television is valued at $2,023.21.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman said someone kicked in the door to her residence in the 400 block of Easy Street on Friday night and stole items. Taken were $500 in cash, tools worth $200 and a sweater valued at $110.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that her boyfriend assaulted her and stole $2,400 in cash from her in the 5300 block of Pond Ridge Lane.
Pizza Inn, 1208 S. Caraway Road, reported Friday morning that someone used $3,311 from their payroll account to pay a personal bill.
A business reported Friday morning that someone stole two of its riding lawn mowers from the 1300 block of East Parker Road. The total amount for the mowers is more than $12,000.
