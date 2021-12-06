JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was still being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday after he stood in a runway at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, 3901, Lindberg Drive, last week and prevented a plane from taking off, according to Jonesboro police.
Eric Dale Estes, 33, drove his truck through a chainlink fence Thursday evening, got out and walked onto a runway.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton, “Officers were sent to the airport in reference to a male subject walking around the runway and standing in front of a plane that was trying to take off. Upon their arrival officers located Eric Estes sitting on the runway. Officers asked him what he was doing and he said he was waiting on Lebron James who was on the plane. Officers were informed that Estes had run his truck through a large chainlink fence, knocking it over and were told the damage was around $3,500. Officers also spoke with a FAA special agent who said they may pursue federal charges.”
George Jackson, the airport’s manager, said he’s seen a lot over the years at the airport, but not like this.
“There’s been nothing like that, I think,” Jackson said Monday. “He crashed through the gate. It was amazing how quick it was over with.”
He said the incident wasn’t just a simple local trespassing, but broke federal laws, too.
Estes, who’s being held on $26,500 bond, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the incident to see if federal charges are warranted.
