JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Monday night after police said he stole a woman’s iPhone at gunpoint at a gas station at 1708 W. Nettleton Ave.
Jaidien Allantae Fletcher, of the 900 block of Links Circle, stole the phone and drove off with the victim still in her vehicle, according to a police report. He then forced the 24-year-old victim out of the vehicle down the road.
Fletcher is in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing today. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery, kidnapping/false imprisonment, aggravated assault, theft of $1,000 or less and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a separate case, four juveniles – the oldest being 18 and the two youngest being 16 – were arrested Monday night after police said they broke into the former Barnhill’s Restaurant and broke and stole items.
The closed restaurant at 1111 S. Caraway Road had vending machines and plates broken with a total value of $13,000. About $57 in change was found on the four arrestees.
Potential charges include first-degree criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, commercial burglary, theft of $1,000 or less and breaking or entering of a coin-operated machine.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1100 block of Sandino Drive and stole items. Taken were $200 in cash and a $250 gold watch.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 900 block of Live Oak Circle and stole her purse. The $100 purse contained mail. Damage to the window is estimated at $200.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his Hyundai vehicle in the 500 block of North Caraway Road, broke the steering column and attempted to steal it.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that a 46-year-old woman he hired to clean his house in the 900 block of Lawrence Street stole items. Taken were fishing equipment, kitchen ware, jewelry and hair clippers with a total value of $2,000.
