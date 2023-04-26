JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Monday night after police said he stole a woman’s iPhone at gunpoint at a gas station at 1708 W. Nettleton Ave.

Jaidien Allantae Fletcher, of the 900 block of Links Circle, stole the phone and drove off with the victim still in her vehicle, according to a police report. He then forced the 24-year-old victim out of the vehicle down the road.