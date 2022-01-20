JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man and woman Wednesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Parkwood Road and Sutton Drive, according to a police report.
Andrew Hurd, 39, and Evelyn Hurd, 44, both of the 2300 block of Fairfield Drive, were charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Evelyn Hurd was also cited for hazardous driving and driving on a suspended license.
Andrew Hurd faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
They are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center.
In other reports:
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Thursday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole it and the items inside in the 5200 block of Julia Lane. The 2009 Nissan Maxima is valued at $10,000. Inside were a tennis bag containing six rackets valued at $2,000, a wallet valued at $40, several credit cards and $20 in cash.
Police arrested Antonio Cash, 44, of the 4200 block of Teri Dawn Drive, on Wednesday, following a probation search of his residence. Cash is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Kentarius Allen, 21, of the 1400 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive, on Wednesday afternoon following a report of a burglary in progress in the 800 block on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary, theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, fleeing, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less.
Police arrested Rick Jefferson, 30, of the 500 block of Labaume Street, on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Caraway Road. Jefferson is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and a felony warrant.
Police arrested Christopher Pankey, 41, of the 100 block of South Parkview Drive, Trumann, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop. Pankey is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license and expired vehicle license.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a suspect entered her residence Wednesday night in the 600 block of Roseclair Street and tried to hit her with a metal bat. The suspect, described as a 41-year-old woman, could face a charge of aggravated residential burglary.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office that her vehicle was stolen after it broke down at Interstate 555 and Nestle Drive. The car is a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria.
