JONESBORO — Police were seeking a warrant Friday for the return of a man and woman suspected of beating a woman and stealing her car from a local motel.
Sally Smith, communications specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said she was unable to provide the names of the suspects, because they were in the custody of another agency.
State police arrested the 32-year-old woman and 38-year-old man following a chase into Greene County Thursday afternoon.
The victim, a St. Francis County resident, appeared to be “very distressed, crying and gasping for breath,” when officer Cody Howard arrived at the scene late Thursday morning. “I also observed a red scratch on her forehead and redness on the left side of her face.”
The 31-year-old victim told the officer that a man had come into her motel room and told her it was time to check out. The female suspect then went into the room and stole the keys to her 2007 GMC Yukon and her cellphone and fled in the vehicle.
Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s office referred a reporter seeking further information on the chase and the individuals captured to the Arkansas State Police, who captured the suspects.
Efforts to obtain information from state police were also unsuccessful Friday afternoon.
