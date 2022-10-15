JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after the Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit searched their residence.
On Friday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Marcus Shane Boyster, 56, and Nancy Metz, 62, both of the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boyster was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
After 1 p.m. Thursday, investigators with the Street Crimes Unit received information that Boyster, who is on active parole, was in possession of meth and a Ruger handgun at his residence.
According to a probable affidavit, “Investigators then went to (2000 block of W. Nettleton Avenue) to conduct a parole search. Upon searching the residence Investigator (Tanner) Huff located 10.93 grams of methamphetamine in a black box on the bed. Investigator (Nathan) Ivy located a used glass meth pipe in a drawer beside the bed.”
Metz told investigators where the firearm was located, Ivy retrieved the Ruger handgun from a bag inside the closet along with one round that was inside the bag.
“The magazine to the firearm was located in Metz’s purse. Due to the residence being a studio apartment and both subjects living there they were both taken into custody,” the affidavit states.
Boling set Boyster’s bond at $150,000 and Metz’s at $25,000, citing that she had no criminal history.
Both of them have their next court date on Nov. 21 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Daryl Scales, 56, of Jonesboro, with rape and second-degree battery; $125,000 bond.
Alondra Mejia, 20, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief and no driver’s license; $1,500 bond.
Ricky Smith, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Patrick Wallace, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and introducing a substance into a jail. Wallace was also charged with multiple failure to appear counts and misdemeanor probation violation; $88,500 bond.
Kalonji Benson, 21, of Trumann, with criminal attempt; $50,000 bond.
Felipe Morales, 45, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and no driver’s license; $10,000 bond.
John Odoms, 48, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and second-degree forgery; $7,500 bond.
Kourtney Noe, 32, of Hot Springs, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Joe Gonzales, 24, of Jonesboro, with six counts of aggravated assault and arson; $25,000 bond.
Larena Jones, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and theft of $1,000 or less; $3,500 bond.
Stan McDaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Milligan, 22, of Jonesboro, with driving while intoxicated, second offense, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; a $5,000 cash-only bond on the DWI and a $50,000 bond on the assault, and must wear an ankle blood-alcohol monitor if released.
Russ Owens, 58, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; $2,500 bond.
Elijah Tittle, 27, of Bono, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
