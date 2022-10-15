JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after the Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit searched their residence.

On Friday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Marcus Shane Boyster, 56, and Nancy Metz, 62, both of the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.