JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas District Fair attracted 42,774 people during its run for the nine-day event, general manager Mitch Johnson said Monday.
“It was pretty comparable to 2019,” he said.
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would have knocked it out of the park except for the rain,” Johnson said of the attendance.
Johnson said the fair’s board of directors will look at making the fair a nine-day event. This year it had a three-day carnival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by the six-day fair. During the carnival, only the midway rides were open.
Johnson said having the midway open for two Friday nights and two full Saturdays helped boost the attendance numbers.
Jonesboro police reserve officers did a great job with handling traffic off Johnson Avenue, he said.
This year featured a new ride vendor with PBJ Happee Day Shows of Marion providing the entertainment for the midway.
“Everything went well,” Johnson said. “The new contract with PBJ worked out great.
“I heard numerous comments with how the midway was laid out.”
The fair’s board has a two-year lease contract with Nettleton Baptist Church to hold the fair on the church’s grounds.
He said having the carnival and fair Friday and Saturdays was a plus for the overall fair.
Johnson said the fair board will consider making the fair a nine-day event in 2022 and not having the three-day carnival. The board will also consider having the fair in the fourth week of September instead of the third week.
“We’ve talked to some of the vendors, and they seem positive,” Johnson previously told The Sun.
He said the fair’s board will probably decide in January whether to extend the fair to a nine-day format.
The fair’s board consists of Michael Cureton, president; Catie Wade, vice president; Chris Trickey, secretary; Josh Cureton, treasurer; Amber Warrent, president of Jonesboro Jaycees; Tony Bradley, Craighead County Farm Bureau president; Jon Warren, member; Scott Gibson, member; Terry Anderson, associate member; John Judd, associate member; Randy Barymon, associate member’ Branon Thiesse, ex-officio; Mitch Johnson, fair manager; Jeff Deniston, assistant fair manager; Corey Wade, livestock manager; and Ronna Huggins, corresponding secretary.
