JONESBORO — A Wynne man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of second-degree battery in a fatal Jan. 1, 2021, crash in Jonesboro.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours also imposed 16 years of suspended sentence for Devonte Stanback, 29.
Stanback was convicted in connection to fleeing a police pursuit from a Brookland police officer after a traffic stop was initiated along U.S. 49 for running a red light, according to the probable cause affidavit.
As he entered Jonesboro, state police took over the chase and noted that Stanback reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Before turning onto Harrisburg Road, Stanback “appeared to have turned off (his) lights during the attempt to elude pursuing officers,” the affidavit read.
A witness reported that they saw Stanback throw a bag from the vehicle at the intersection of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard, it states. The Arkansas State University Police Department recovered the bag, which contained 4 pounds of marijuana.
Traveling northbound on Harrisburg, the 2020 Toyota Highlander left the east side of the road, traveled up a ditch embankment and hit a light pole and brick fence, according to Arkansas State Police.
“(The vehicle) went airborne colliding with an apartment complex. (It) came to final rest facing east in the yard of the apartment complex” in the 3800 block of Harrisburg Road, the ASP preliminary crash summary read.
Julianna Valle, 21, of Farmington, died in the accident, records show. Darian Nauden, 24, of Conway, “sustained significant injuries and required hospitalization and a juvenile male under the age of 12 sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.”
A second minor was reportedly injured, but was not mentioned in the probable cause affidavit. According to the ASP preliminary summary, the injured parties, including Stanback, were treated at St. Bernards Medical Center.
As part of the plea agreement, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor against Stanback were dropped.
After release from prison Stanback could be returned for the 16 years if he violates conditions of his probation.
