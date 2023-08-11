JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department recorded 80 fewer arrests in July, compared with numbers from July 2022, according to the July monthly report released by the department.
July saw 479 total arrests, compared with 559 for July 2022. Misdemeanor arrests accounted for 336 arrests, compared with 394 in 2022. Felony arrests totaled 143 in July, compared with 165 in 2022, the report shows.
The E911 Dispatch center received more total and emergency calls in July, with 13,258 and 6,211, respectively. July 2022 saw 13,119 total calls and 5,558 emergency calls.
The department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) showed a slight decrease in the number of cases it was assigned, to 180 from 189 in July 2022. However, CID closed 195 cases, compared with 141 a year ago.
The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division, recorded a steep increase in new cases, up to 22 from 10 in 2022. Digital exams nearly tripled, up to 72, compared with 25 for 2022. Search warrants served rose to 16 from 14 a year ago.
In offenses, felony crimes dropped by one, from 45 in 2022 to 44 this year. Crimes against property dropped to 409 from 478 in 2022. Crimes of proactive policing decreased from 321 to 288 this year. Other crimes dropped to 412 from 468 last year.
The department’s Drug Task Force numbers dropped to 61 open cases this year from 75 in 2022. Closed cases dipped to 41 from 63 last year, and total arrests were down to 161 from 218.
Recruiting/retention numbers were better in July compared to a year ago. The department received 26 applications, compared with 10 for 2022. There were six new hires in July, compared with zero last year. The department saw two resignations this July, compared with zero in 2022. No officer retired in either year.
Internal Affairs opened three cases in July, down from four in 2022. It closed six cases, compared with four last year. Four cases were sustained, meaning merit was found in the complaint, compared with two in 2022.
The Real Time Crime Center increased its camera total by 136 in 2023, from 471 to 607. Camera references almost doubled during the same time period, from 78 to 152 in 2023.
