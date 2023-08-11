JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department recorded 80 fewer arrests in July, compared with numbers from July 2022, according to the July monthly report released by the department.

July saw 479 total arrests, compared with 559 for July 2022. Misdemeanor arrests accounted for 336 arrests, compared with 394 in 2022. Felony arrests totaled 143 in July, compared with 165 in 2022, the report shows.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com