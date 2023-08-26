Northeast Arkansas is full of natural beauty, interesting characters and rich history, all of which can be found in colorful expressions by artists on murals scattered across the Delta Byways.
The Arkansas Delta Byways’ Public Murals Art Trail highlights several of these public murals.
According to the Arkansas Delta Byways website, individuals can often learn a lot about a community through public murals painted on the sides of buildings.
Some of these murals are of great historic significance, while others have been painted more recently to express the heritage of a community and the things that it values. Then there are those that are more modern or abstract, which have been painted for the pure joy they bring to passersby.
Here is a list by county of some of the murals found in NEA along the Arkansas Delta Byways’ Public Murals Art Trail:
Clay
Rector Downtown Mural, by local artist Sandy Midkiff, off W. Fifth St. in Rector – an Americana representation of the town’s landmarks and its role as a farming community.
Corning Art Alley Murals, sponsored by Growing Corning Together’s Corning Art Alley and Mural Society, public art projects found in various locations throughout the downtown area.
Piggott Post Office Mural, by Iowan Dan Rhodes, was one of 21 Arkansas post offices that had murals installed in their lobbies between 1939 and 1942 as part of a New Deal art project. The mural was added to the National Register on August 14, 1998.
Craighead
Union Street Murals is collection of murals at various locations along Union Street in Downtown Jonesboro, which includes “Starry Night” by Calli Perkins, “Geometric Mural” by Talia Winkler, “Faces” by Beau Jones, “Tobacco Mural” by Talia Winkler and the Chef’s In Mural.
Jonesboro Alley Murals and Street Art is a collection of murals at various locations and allies between Main and Church streets beginning on the south end near the Forum and extending to Cate Street in Jonesboro, including “The Wizard of Oz” by Terry Spengler, “Purple Flower” by Breana Laden, “Bright Flowers” by Talia Winkler, “Wave” by Braden Walls, “Dogs on Garages” by Braden Walls, “Cyclists” the Gearhead mural, and “Second Line Skeletons” by Braden Walls,
Huntington Square Murals painted by area artists on restaurants housed in shipping containers at 401 W. Huntington Ave. in Jonesboro, including “Pizza” by Breana Laden, “Tree/River” by Taylor Shannon and “Flowers and Gears” by Talia Winkler.
Selfie Wall at the corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue in Jonesboro is a collection of murals that are perfect for selfies with friends and family, including “Lips” by Beau Jones, “Umbrella” by Shannon Lamb, “Cherubs” by Braden Walls, “Hearts” by Angie Jones, “Goldfish” by Jarod Brown, “Butterflies” by Matt Ball, “Staircase” by Cam Robinson and “Queen Card” by Tiger Sasha.
Fearlessly Brilliant by Arkansas State University art students, which is located at Burke Avenue and Union Street, was the first mural in the Downtown Jonesboro Association’s Mural Project, which began in 2015. The public art initiative is an ongoing effort to beautify the downtown area and increase pedestrian traffic.
Jonesboro Ghost Signs, which are scattered throughout the downtown area, include faded historic sign advertising such as the Royal Crown Cola and the Princess Cafe that appears on the north wall of the Stage, Too building at Main Street and Monroe Avenue and another faded historic mural is on the south wall of the Jonesboro Radio Group building on Union Street north of Huntington Avenue.
Historic Coca-Cola Mural,which is located along Burke Street at Main St. in Jonesboro, is a historic ghost sign restored by Vince Pearcy on side of Cregeen’s. The first Coke sign painted on this building could have been painted as far back as 1908 when the Bell Pharmacy opened.
Historic Globe Drugstore Mural is another ghost sign restored by Vince Pearcy near Huntington Avenue at Main in Jonesboro. Original sign dates to around 1900.
Hotel Noble Mural, by artist Vince Pearcy and architect Jerry Brackett, overlooks the Rotary Club of Jonesboro Centennial Plaza across of the Forum Theater off Church Street in Downtown Jonesboro.
Wild Horses by Tolik Rayevskiy is one of the first Downtown Jonesboro Alliance mural projects, located on the side of a building at 211 Main Street, Jonesboro.
The “Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder” Mural by Braden Walls is located near the Downtown Jonesboro parking lot off Main Street next to the Sahara Rose Boutique in Downtown Jonesboro.
Centennial Plaza Tree Mural sponsored by the Foundation of Arts is located between Main and Church streets across the street from The Forum, forming the west boundary of the Rotary Club of Jonesboro Centennial Plaza in Jonesboro.
Northeast Arkansas United Way Mural by Malcom Weir near corner of Union Street and Madison Avenue in Jonesboro.
Rockin Downtown Jonesbro Mural by Douglas MacArthur Junior High School students along Church Street in Jonesboro.
Black Oak Mural by Candice Teeter Dunigan and Brooke Agular, on the side of a building at 105 N. Main Street in Black Oak.
Monette Mural by Candice Teeter Dunigan, at the corner of W. Drew and S. Nance Streets in Monette.
Mississippi
Joiner Mural by Greg Newsom is on a downtown building, including tributes to Alvin Bennett of Joiner, creator of Alvin and the Chipmunks, and blues guitarist Albert King, who had ties to the area.
Poinsett
Lepanto Mural, which is located at the intersection of highways 135 and 40 in Lepanto, was commissioned by the City of Lepanto in 1991 as part of a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Wildflowers’s Boutique Mural, by Talia Winkler, is located on the side of MLA Studio at the corner of N. Parkview Dr. and AR-463 in Trumann.
Marked Tree Murals are located at the Nathan Street Underpass in Marked Tree and consists of two murals, one on each side of the railroad underpass, that depict Marked Tree legends, along with things associated with Marked Tree’s history.
