JONESBORO — Rumors that an RV park was planned for land in a proposed rezoning prompted a guarantee that no such thing would happen.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a proposal by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard.
Wes Thornton, a co-owner of the land, addressed the rumors head on.
“There will not be an RV park developed there, just so everyone’s clear on that,” Thornton said. “And if there’s something in writing we could sign, I’d sign it.”
Indeed, City Attorney Carol Duncan said Thornton and his partner had the option to amend the rezoning request to impose a limited use overlay that would prohibit RV parks. He agreed.
A relatively new RV park is already established on Caraway Road, north of the subject property, and some of the neighbors said they felt blind-sided when that facility was allowed to open.
About 10 neighboring residents attended the meeting to voice opposition to the potential RV park.
Those same residents still don’t know what business may purchase the land for development, but they at least have the assurance that it won’t be an RV park.
Thornton said commercial use for the land, which is where Caraway Road intersects with Stadium Boulevard (Arkansas 1), is logical because of existing businesses in the area.
“It just makes sense that it’s not residential,” Thornton said.
Also Tuesday, the commission voted to recommend approval of a commercial rezoning at Hilltop.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church seeks to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial. The land is adjacent to the church’s worship campus.
