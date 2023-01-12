JONESBORO — Rumors that an RV park was planned for land in a proposed rezoning prompted a guarantee that no such thing would happen.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a proposal by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard.

