JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 6-2 Tuesday to approve the newest plans for a large mixed use project off of Brown’s Lane Access Road, even as opposition to the plan began to gain momentum.
The plans for The Reedmont of Jonesboro have changed since the preliminary plan was approved in February 2020, as part of rezoning the former Arkansas Services Center property to planned development mixed use.
Under a PD zoning, the developer is required to specify how the property will be used. Substantial changes would require a review by the city council.
Commission members Paul Ford and Stephanie Nelson said they believed the council should review it because there had been substantial changes. However, City Attorney Carol Duncan said the proposed changes didn’t fit that category, according to the city’s zoning ordinance.
“It’s not an increase in density or intensity,” Duncan said. The ordinance “doesn’t just say changes. It says increase.”
“I understand I might be in the minority, but that’s my position,” Ford said of his desire for council review.
Fellow commissioner Dennis Zolper said, “I think we have to comply with our code of ordinances. Unless we want to be sued and lose.”
Both Zolper and Ford are private practice attorneys.
The original plan in 2020 would have allowed up to 540 housing units within three buildings, along with 10,000 to 15,000 square-feet of commercial space.
The plan approved on Tuesday specifies a total of 366 housing units and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
When the development was first proposed in 2020, Brandon Holmes of Hammerhead Construction indicated the housing units would be offered as owner-occupied (condominiums). In June, when he sought final plan approval from the commission, the plan had been to construct 566 units.
Architect John Mixon told commissioners then that Holmes would be marketing the housing for rent (apartments) because of changes in the housing market since the original plans were introduced.
The change from condominiums to apartments was the primary rub, with local resident Patti Lack leading the opposition.
After commissioners tabled the proposal in June, Hammerhead’s proposal was scaled down and reverted back to condos. But opposition continued to grow.
“The plans have been changed four times,” Lack said. “... My request to all of you … is that, since this has changed … is that we let the city council go ahead and review this one time so also, too, the citizens of Jonesboro can know what’s going on.”
Brent Stidman, who said he has a business on Brown’s Lane, said he was never formally notified about Hammerhead’s original proposal, “And I’m just down the street.”
“If I had known that it was going to be apartments, I would have been here a long time ago,” Stidman said, adding that the latest proposal appears to be acceptable, but he was concerned over what could happen.
“What’s to keep Mr. Holmes from selling all those condos to one party? And essentially we have all apartments,” Stidman said.
Stidman said several businesses located in the general vicinity, including the Windover Road area, because it was safe.
Part of the stipulation included in approval of the plan Tuesday was that Hammerhead file a master deed, along with bylaws for a property owner’s association.
Josh Brown, a principal in Haag-Brown Commercial Real Estate, said he knows of 15 business owners in the vicinity who oppose the proposal.
“It feels like there’s a lot of pressure, particularly from this body, to make sure that this doesn’t go to the city council,” Brown said. “And I feel like any MAPC members that have any kind of questions about conflicts on this, either with brokers pitching it, or any of those parties, you shouldn’t be participating in these conversations.”
Commission members voting in favor of the the proposal were: Kevin Bailey. Jimmy Cooper, Jim Little, Monroe Pointer, Jeff Steiling and Dennis Zolper. Paul Ford and Stephanie Nelson voted against approval.
In other business, the commission voted to recommend approval of a proposal by developer Jeremy Moore to rezone 2.45 acres at 5102 Southwest Drive and Thompson Drive from C-3 general commercial to RM-16, residential multifamily. The proposal would allow construction of 40 apartments.
Moore’s application proposed two 12-unit buildings, one eight-unit structure and two with four units each.
The application also said the purpose was “to create higher end gated and secured living focused on members of the Jonesboro community who are 55+ years old.”
Moore said Jim Best is a partner in the proposed development.
Derrel Smith, the city’s planning director, in response to a question, said the city’s code can’t require Moore to limit rental to the stated age group.
