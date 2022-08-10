JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 6-2 Tuesday to approve the newest plans for a large mixed use project off of Brown’s Lane Access Road, even as opposition to the plan began to gain momentum.

The plans for The Reedmont of Jonesboro have changed since the preliminary plan was approved in February 2020, as part of rezoning the former Arkansas Services Center property to planned development mixed use.

inman@jonesborosun.com