JONESBORO — Local industrial leaders continue to build infrastructure to recruit jobs to the area.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a proposal to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial.
“This gives us an opportunity to add to the inventory of industrial property,” Mark Young, president of the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp., told commissioners. “This time last year, we secured about 412 acres south of the current Craighead Technology Park. This helps us with future growth, and to do that we needed to rezone part of this property, as well.”
In the application for rezoning, Young said the current zoning “creates a competitive barrier for a prospective company as site selection searches are conducted.”
The rezoning proposal still must be approved by the Jonesboro City Council.
A second rezoning proposal, to change 1.13 acres at 1702 Bittle St. from R-3 multifamily residential to C-3 general commercial, was withdrawn by the applicant prior to the meeting. A single family residence occupies the property, at the corner of Bittle Street and Forest Home Road.
On other matters, the commission approved the following requests:
John Sawyer for preliminary commercial subdivision plans for Service Park Addition, Phase 2, which would contain four lots on 8.62 acres on Service Road, which is east of Willow Road.
Mark Morris Homes LLC for preliminary residential subdivision approval for Sarah’s Crossing, Phase 3, 22 lots on 6.94 acres at Creekview Drive.
