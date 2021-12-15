JONESBORO — A proposed new residential development off of North Church Street that could include up to 230 single family housing units gained the endorsement Tuesday of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Terra Verde LLC, a central Arkansas development company, seeks to build the 115 attached houses on 29.82 acres owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins. The developer seeks to rezone the property from R-1 single family residential to PD-R, planned development residential.
The vacant land is south of Bettie Drive and west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141). French Street also ends at the property line.
Ron Waln and Leona Miller, who own homes on Bettie Drive adjacent to the property, expressed objections, due to the condition of Bettie Drive and the anticipated additional traffic that would be generated by the proposed development.
“There’s going to be 115 duplexes, which consists of … 230 families,” Waln said. “So, my opinion, that’s going to be at least 230 cars if they’ve only got one car per family. If they’ve got more than that, it’s going to be 400 or 500 cars. And our street is narrow anyway. The city patches it once in a while, but it’s not a very wide street.”
Miller said Bettie Drive has 14 single family homes and the new development would add a lot of traffic to the short, narrow street.
“I think it’s pretty well known, if you look at the configuration of the area, the majority are going to go out on Bettie Street,” Miller said. She predicted the added traffic would create a bottleneck at Watergate Street, which branches off of Bettie a few yards from the property line.
Planners noted the city’s master street plan calls for a connecting road westward to North Culberhouse Street, which could alleviate some of the concerns about Bettie Drive.
The proposed rezoning must also gain approval of the Jonesboro City Council before construction can begin.
On the other side of North Church Street, the commission approved preliminary plans for Jackson’s Apple Hills, a 19.1-acre tract zoned R-1. Mark Morris Construction plans 66 lots east of Jonathan Drive and will extend Warren Street north.
In other business, the commission reversed itself and approved a conditional use permit for converting a stationary billboard at 2701 Paula Drive, facing Interstate 555, to digital signs.
After the proposal from River Advertising was rejected in October, the proponent appealed to the city council. The council postponed a decision on the appeal at its Dec. 7 meeting to allow the commission to reconsider. Apparently, some commissioners misunderstood the request to be seeking to install larger signs than those that already exist.
Lonnie Roberts Jr., the commission’s chairman, said the signs would be the industry standard size.
Also gaining approval for conditional use was a request by John Easley of Associated Engineering on behalf of TTZJD Investments, to construct mini-storage units at 2150 W. Washington Ave.
The commission also recommended approval of the following two proposed rezonings:
Herbert and Sharon Stallings to rezone 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial.
Corey Hudson to rezone 0.4 acres at 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily to C-3 general commercial.
A proposal to change the zoning for 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to RS-6 single family was withdrawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.