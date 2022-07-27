JONESBORO — A decision on what will be built on land off of Brown’s Lane was delayed again Tuesday after a new complication arose.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in June tabled a decision on plans for a proposed multifamily housing development on the site of the former Arkansas Services Center. The property was rezoned to PDM mixed use in 2020. But questions arose over what was approved in 2020 versus what developer Brandon Homes of Hammerhead Construction proposed to do in 2022.
City Attorney Carol Duncan said the proposal offered in June “was very different” from the original concept.
Meanwhile, a new complication developed after city officials and representatives for the developers realized that the two-year time limit for submitting final plans had passed. Attorney Curt Hawkins, representing Holmes, said, “It became clear to all parties after June’s hearing that our submissions were actually past our deadline, which actually came in February of this year.”
So, instead of considering the merits of the actual plans, the commission was asked to grant a six-month extension of time to submit the plans.
“What we intend to do, if you do grant that extension, is we immediately withdraw the plan you viewed back in June and resubmit a more updated plan,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins blamed the delay in submitting plans on time to the slowdown in construction and the coronavirus pandemic.
Two area residents, Anna Williams and Patti Lack, said those were false excuses and the commission should reject both the proposed extension and the plans.
The commission voted 6-1 to grant the extension.
The commission is expected to consider plans in August, though it’s uncertain what those plans will be.
Documents submitted to the city’s planning office in advance of Tuesday’s meeting showed a comparison between the original plan and subsequent proposals.
The original plan was for three buildings containing a total of 540 condominiums (owner-occupied housing) and 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of commercial space.
The plan submitted in June showed four buildings, containing 556 housing units (presumably rental) and no commercial space.
The latest version outlined three buildings, a total of 362 condominium units and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.