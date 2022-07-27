JONESBORO — A decision on what will be built on land off of Brown’s Lane was delayed again Tuesday after a new complication arose.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in June tabled a decision on plans for a proposed multifamily housing development on the site of the former Arkansas Services Center. The property was rezoned to PDM mixed use in 2020. But questions arose over what was approved in 2020 versus what developer Brandon Homes of Hammerhead Construction proposed to do in 2022.

