JONESBORO — Today’s meeting of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has been canceled due to the illness of a key staff member.
The commission had been scheduled to consider whether plans for a 556-unit apartment community on the north side of Interstate 555 fits zoning criteria for the property. The MAPC postponed a decision at its June 28 meeting after some people raised questions.
The land is part of the former Arkansas Services Center complex which is now being redeveloped as Centre Park commercial subdivision.
The original plan proposed by Hammerhead Construction Co. was for a mixed-use development in which the first floor would be for commercial use, while the upper floors would be marketed as multifamily units that would be owner-occupied.
The site plans submitted in June called for almost no commercial development on the 16-acre tract.
However, John Mixon, representing Hammerhead owner Brandon Holmes, said demand had changed since the PDM, planned mixed-use zoning was approved in February 2020. He said the approved zoning didn’t bind the developer to condominiums. Since then, Hammerhead has purchased adjacent land that is zoned C-3, general commercial. That property was the 13.17 acres originally intended for a hotel and convention center. Holmes bought the additional property in a foreclosure auction.
Mixon said Holmes plans to shift commercial development to the former hotel property.
