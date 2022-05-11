JONESBORO — City planners on Tuesday approved a request for portable classrooms for the Valley View School District and recommended approval of a residential rezoning proposal.
The district had asked the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for a three-year permit for the two portable buildings, but Planning Director Derrel Smith reminded commissioners they had previously only granted two-year permits for other schools.
Roland Popejoy, who takes over as superintendent at Valley View on July 1, said he had no problem with the two-year limit, with the understanding the district could request an extension. He said the district needs four additional classrooms immediately for the upcoming school year, due to growth.
“We’ve got transition plans within our master plan for facilities and are in need of these two trailers,” Popejoy said.
The temporary quarters will house a maximum of 48 students and faculty members, Popejoy said.
Tim Cooper of Cooper Mixon Architects requested the rezoning of 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue in the medical district downtown on behalf of owners Gary and Stacy Gestring.
Under the proposal, the property would be rezoned from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development. Plans submitted call for a seven-unit development.
“I think this is consistent with what’s going on in the neighborhood and consistent with Jonesboro’s plan for growth,” Cooper said.
John Snodgrass, a neighboring property owner, agreed that the proposed development would be an improvement for the neighborhood, but questioned the potential impact on an already existing drainage issue.
“Right now, we’re having a horrendous problem with drainage in this whole area,” Snodgrass said, later adding that “I get about three inches of water every time we get a two-inch rain.”
Cooper and Smith, the planning director, assured Snodgrass the issue would be addressed before new construction could start.
“When they actually submit site plans with full civil and architectural plans, we’ll look at all that then and make sure it all complies with all of our codes,” Smith said.
The Jonesboro City Council must first approve the rezoning proposal.
The commission also approved preliminary subdivision approval for the 10th and final phase of the Barrington Park residential subdivision. The final phase contains 16 lots on 7.11 acres. Jim Abel is the developer.
