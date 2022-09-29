JONESBORO — Concerned about traffic patterns at Hilltop, city planners postponed action on a proposed restaurant and retail outlet Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission wants a few more questions answered first.
The vacant property is at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave., which is adjacent to Jewel Drive and across the highway road from Kum & Go.
Sharada Madhuri on behalf of Quinn Family Limited seeks conditional use approval to develop the property into a fast food restaurant, with drive-through, and a retail space. The property is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval.
The name of the restaurant chain franchise that would locate on that property wasn’t disclosed because of a confidentiality agreement.
In addition to concerns about traffic volumes, commissioners also worried about ingress and egress from the property.
City Attorney Carol Duncan also said she needed to research whether the proposed conditional use permit could be transferred to future property owners.
The commission will revisit the issue on Oct. 11.
On another issue, the commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of a rezoning proposal by Jeremy Moore and James Best.
The measure also must be approved by the Jonesboro City Council.
Moore and Best gained council approval last week to rezone 2.45 acres at 5102 Southwest Drive from R-1, single-family to RM-16, residential multifamily, 16 units per net acre.
While that rezoning proposal was going through the legal process, Moore said he and his partner acquired an additional 4.41 acres adjacent to the other property.
Moore has said the property would be developed for tenants 55 years of age and older.
The Valley View School District didn’t oppose the first rezoning, but Superintendent Roland Popejoy said the board opposed further expansion because of the potential impact on student safety in the vicinity.
Because of those concerns, Moore and Best agreed to change the new proposal from RM-16 to RM-12. Moore said the plan is to build 70 housing units over the total of 6.86 acres.
