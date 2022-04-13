JONESBORO — A rezoning proposal for land along Southwest Drive was rejected Tuesday by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission after neighboring property owners voiced their objections.
The vacant 2.12-acre tract between 5427 and 5421 Southwest Drive is currently zoned R-1 single family residential, but owner Brian French sought to change the zoning to I-1 limited industrial. French’s application indicated plans for 120 commercial storage units.
Three neighboring residents voiced their opposition to plans for storage units on the property, including Steve Floyd, who lives just east of the site.
Floyd said the city recently approved plans for one storage project in the vicinity, and that he learned mini-storage units are planned near the new Kum & Go convenience store in the Southern Hills Development.
Derrel Smith, Jonesboro’s planning and zoning director, told the commission he believed the proposed rezoning is incompatible with the surrounding property. The land is surrounded on three sides by homes.
Commission member Dennis Zolper said he’s typically in favor of commercial growth.
“Mr. French, I hate to say that, but I think you should reconsider your uses,” Zolper said.
The commission voted 6-0 to recommend against the request.
In other business, the commission approved preliminary subdivision plans for Prospect Farms, Phase VIII, 55 lots on 16 acres on Prospect Farms Road. Mark Morris Homes LLC is the developer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.