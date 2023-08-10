JONESBORO — A novel proposal for commercial storage on Shelby Drive, off of East Parker Road, was rejected Tuesday by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.
Logan Lee of Triple L Investments sought conditional use approval for a mini-storage complex at 3304 and 3306 Shelby Drive, which is zoned for office and warehouse use.
Lee wanted to place shipping containers side by side for temporary storage within a fenced area at the end of the street.
The commission voted 4-3 against the proposal.
Patti Lack, who often comments on zoning proposals, said this storage proposal wouldn’t improve the appearance of the neighborhood.
“It’s just going to be trailers packed together so people can use it because he’s got extra property on that,” Lack told commissioners. “I don’t know that this is the proper yes vote for you guys. And especially for those other businesses that are in that area. And they’ve invested a lot of money in that area, too, for their business.”
Lee’s proposal was the only issue on the commission’s agenda.
