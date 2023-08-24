JONESBORO — A residential rezoning proposal for southeastern Jonesboro received no support from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.
With one member absent and the chairman not voting, the commission voted 7-0 to reject a request by Stan Staton to change 18 acres at 4018 Willow Road from R-1 single family residential to RS-7 to allow for higher density.
Jeremy Bevill, Staten’s consulting engineer, said the zoning change would allow for construction of up to 75 houses, instead of the current limit of 60.
Five area property owners spoke against the proposal, mostly complaining about current drainage problems and the fear that construction of so many new homes would create even more problems.
One opponent, Fred Hargett, pointed to the rezoning application in which it said the rezoning would have a positive impact on adjoining properties, calling it “laughable.”
“I don’t think anybody who lives there thinks that’s going to have a positive effect on that neighborhood.,” he said.
Hargett said the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan recommends five-acre lots in that area because of its location in the floodplain, “not seven to the acre.”
While one developer received a resounding no from commissioners, another rezoning proposal received a resounding yes.
The commission voted 7-0 in favor of a proposal by Junior Das to rezone 1.29 acres of vacant land at 5914 E. Johnson Ave., between Chastain Drive and Clinton School Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Das has not indicated what type of business he might develop on the property.
Also approved Tuesday, was a request from Focal Point Investments LLC of Olive Branch, Miss., for conditional use approval of a two-story, 75,000-square-foot climate controlled storage facility at 3648 Hudson Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue and Pleasant View Road. The property is zoned C-3.
