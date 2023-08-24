JONESBORO — A residential rezoning proposal for southeastern Jonesboro received no support from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.

With one member absent and the chairman not voting, the commission voted 7-0 to reject a request by Stan Staton to change 18 acres at 4018 Willow Road from R-1 single family residential to RS-7 to allow for higher density.

inman@jonesborosun.com