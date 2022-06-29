JONESBORO — What was promised two years ago is not what a developer wants to deliver now, because of changing market conditions.
Because of that, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to approve a plan for a 556-unit apartment community on the north side of Interstate 555.
The land is part of the former Arkansas Services Center complex, which is now being redeveloped as Centre Park commercial subdivision.
The original plan proposed by Hammerhead Construction Co. was for a mixed-use development in which the first floor would be for commercial use, while the upper floors would be marketed as multifamily units that would be owner-occupied.
Plans submitted this month now call for almost no commercial development on the 16-acre tract.
However, John Mixon, representing Hammerhead owner Brandon Holmes, said demand has changed since the PDM, planned mixed-use zoning was approved in February 2020. He said the approved zoning didn’t bind the developer to condominiums.
“I did not see that the ordinance in any way tied to individual ownership,” Mixon told commissioners. “It was really about multifamily. And if it was individual ownership versus rental, it was going to be a market-driven decision. So, I don’t see that as a change in the project.”
As for commercial development, Mixon pointed out that Holmes has bought adjacent land that is zoned C-3, general commercial. That property was the 13.17 acres originally intended for a hotel and convention center. Holmes bought the additional property in a foreclosure auction.
“So what’s changed for that owner is the entire rest of that property is commercial,” Mixon said. “So, one reason to not have so much commercial interspersed within this particular lot is that’s all he had access to build before. And now, he’s got so much more land to create a much larger area.”
Under planned development zoning, proponents specify how a project will be developed as part of the legislative process, and those plans can’t undergo substantial change. However, commissioners were uncertain what constitutes substantial change.
Pattie Lack, who lives south of the interstate, but often opposes multifamily projects in other parts of the city, said she believed the change from condos to apartments was very substantial.
“It’s disappointing that, once apartments get built, after a while they start to deteriorate and then you start seeing a big increase in crime,” Lack said.
City Attorney Carol Duncan said she would have to research how much deviation from the original plan can be permitted.
The issue will be revisited during the commission’s July 12 meeting.
In other business, the commission approved:
Preliminary subdivision plans for Phase 3 of the Southbound subdivision, which is six lots of four-plex buildings on 1.89 acres at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pacific Road.
Site plan for the 150,000-square-foot warehouse facility on Moore Road being developed by Haag Brown Industrial for Hytrol. The land is zoned I-2, general industrial district.
Easton Agricultural to the rezone 3 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 to C-3 for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land, which also borders Industrial Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.