JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider three rezoning proposals when it meets Tuesday.
In the Hilltop area, Hall Premier Development seeks to rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. Hall indicted in the rezoning application that the property would be developed as a counseling center.
Weston Wagner seeks to rezone 0.96 acres north of 804 Belt St., between North Fisher and North Allis streets, from R-1 single family residential to RM-16 residential multifamily. The land is adjacent to an existing apartment building and would become a part of the overall complex, according to Wagner’s application.
The largest rezoning proposal is for three acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave.
Easton Agricultural seeks to change the zoning from R-1 to C-3 for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land, which also borders Industrial Drive.
If recommended by the MAPC, the rezoning proposals still must be approved by the Jonesboro City Council.
Also on the agenda is a request to waive the sidewalk requirement for the side of a new Dairy Queen at 4229 Stadium Blvd., near Bill’s Cost Plus.
Michael Boggs, the project engineer, said the Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to widen the road, also known as Arkansas 1, complete with sidewalks and curb guttering. Any sidewalk constructed now would be torn out and replaced when the road is widened, Boggs said.
In lieu of the sidewalk construction, the developer, Third I.C. Joint LLC, seeks to contribute $8,510 to the city’s sidewalk fund.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. In Municipal Center, 300 S.Church St.
