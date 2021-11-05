JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will review subdivision plans and the proposed placement of a new electronic billboard.
Ken Yarbrough seeks a conditional use to place the billboard on property he owns at 2915 Kazi St. The property is zoned C-3 commercial.
Other requests:
Final review of the Bridlewood residential subdivision, phase 5. The land is off of Richardson Drive, south of Interstate 555, adjacent to Longcrest Drive. It contains 35 lots on 14.1 acres.
Final review of Eden Hills, Phase 3, 32 lots on 12.41 acres north of Peachtree Avenue and east of Bridger Road.
Preliminary review of Boston Proper, Phase 3, 26 lots on 7.7 acres, between Beacon Street and Richardson Drive in southeast Jonesboro.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
