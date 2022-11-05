JONESBORO — A proposed commercial rezoning goes before the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Sai Real Estate LLC seeks to rezone 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial.
In other business the commission will resume debate over whether to grant conditional use for a fast-food restaurant at Hilltop.
Commissioners have discussed, then tabled decisions on the proposal by Sharada Madhuri at three previous meetings. Each time, they sought additional information.
Madhuri wants to develop the restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave. The land is adjacent to Jewell Drive, across the highway from Kum & Go, and just a few feet west of a traffic signal. The land is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval for drive-through services.
On Oct. 25, Madhuri’s consulting engineer, John Easley, said he planned to talk to Centennial Bank officials about the possibility of sharing access to a driveway. That would give Madhuri’s customers direct access to the traffic signal.
Residents of a neighboring subdivision have expressed worries that traffic congestion on Johnson will prompt many of the new development’s customers to use Jewell Drive to exit onto Airport Road.
The commission will also review preliminary subdivision plans for Jackson Cove, 23 lots on 8.84 acres west of Greensboro Road. Rickey Jackson is the developer, and he has faced opposition from neighboring residents at least twice previously
Preliminary infrastructure plans for the first phase of development of single family homes in Greensborough Village will also be reviewed. JTown Development Group LLC is listed as the developer.
Commissioners will review final plans for the Barrington Park subdivision, phase 10, which contains 16 lots on 7.2 acres.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.