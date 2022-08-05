JONESBORO — Planning commissioners will resume discussions over a planned multifamily development off of Brown's Lane Tuesday and later in the meeting consider a proposal for apartments next door to Valley View schools.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission began considering plans for the Reedmont at Jonesboro on the site of the former Arkansas Services Center in June.
The property was rezoned to PDM mixed use in 2020. But questions arose over what was approved in 2020 versus what developer Brandon Holmes of Hammerhead Construction proposed to do in 2022.
City Attorney Carol Duncan said the proposal offered in June "was very different" from the original concept. Substantial changes to a planned development would have to also be reviewed by the city council.
Further complicating the issue was the fact that the plans were submitted after the two-year deadline. The commission granted a six-month extension at its July 26 meeting.
The preliminary plan submitted in 2020 was for three buildings containing a total of 540 condominiums (owner-occupied housing) and 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of commercial space.
The plan submitted in June showed four buildings, containing 556 housing units (presumably rental) and no commercial space.
A version outlined in July showed three buildings, a total of 362 condominium units and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
The newest version included in the commission's agenda packet specifies a total of 366 condo units within three buildings.
Two percent would be three-bedroom units; 38 percent would be two-bedrooms; 31 percent would be one-bedroom condos; and the remaining 29 percent would be studios.
The plans specify 20,000 square-feet of commercial development.
Between the three buildings would be a large clubhouse and swimming pool.
Also on the agenda is a proposal by developer Jeremy Moore to rezone 2.45 acres at 5102 Southwest Drive and Thompson Drive from C-3 general commercial to RM-16, residential multifamily. The proposal would allow construction of 40 apartments.
Moore's application proposed two 12-unit buildings, one eight-unit structure and two with four units each.
The application also said the purpose was “to create higher end gated and secured living focused on members of the Jonesboro community who are 55+ years old.”
Also on the agenda is final subdivision review for Pacific Grove Phase 1. The single family subdivision being developed by Mark Morris would contain 73 lots on 21.98 acres north of Pacific Road at Kathleen Street in eastern Jonesboro.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
