JONESBORO — A proposal for an in-home day care facility is the only issue on Tuesday’s agenda for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Danysha Dudley, 726 Crest Drive, seeks a conditional use permit to take care of up to six children in her home between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Crest Drive is off of South Culberhouse Street and north of Southwest Drive.
The property is zoned R-1 for single family residential use.
In her application, Dudley said there were several single parent and two parent homes seeking child care in her area.
“As a precaution, I have put systems in place for parents to sign and acknowledge that they will abide by the speed limit and refrain from playing any loud music, yelling or talking during drop off and pick up times,” Dudley wrote in the application. She said children would play outside only during mid-morning and late afternoon hours to reduce noise volume during early morning hours.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
