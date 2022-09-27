JONESBORO — A proposed new fast-food restaurant at Hilltop is on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission agenda for this evening.
The vacant property is at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave., which is adjacent to Jewel Drive and across the highway road from Kum & Go.
Sharada Madhuri on behalf of Quinn Family Limited seeks conditional use approval to develop the property into a fast food restaurant, with drive-through, and a retail space. The property is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval.
Unlike rezoning proposals, MAPC conditional use approval doesn’t require action from the Jonesboro City Council.
The commission will consider whether to recommend council approval for a rezoning proposal by Jeremy Moore.
Moore gained council approval last week to rezone 2.45 acres at 5102 Southwest Drive from R-1, single-family to RM-16, residential multifamily, 16 units per net acre.
The new proposal would apply the same zoning to 4.41 acres adjacent to the other property.
Moore has said the property would be developed for tenants 55 years of age and older.
Also on the commission’s agenda is a request from Mark Morris Homes for preliminary subdivision approval for Edgemont Park Phase II for 51 lots on 15 acres zoned R-1. The subdivision is east of Paragould Drive and north of Prospect Road.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.