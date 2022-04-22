JONESBORO — City planners on Tuesday will look at expansion of Craighead Technology Park.
Mark Young, president of the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp., seeks to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial.
In the rezoning application, Young wrote that the current zoning “creates a competitive barrier for a prospective company as site selection searches are conducted. It’s our intention to complete this rezoning to eliminate a challenge to our ability to land future jobs and investment in Jonesboro.”
The size of the new tract will allow Jonesboro to compete for mid-to-large industrial prospects, Young said.
The commission will also consider a proposal to rezone 1.13 acres at 1702 Bittle St. from R-3 multifamily residential to C-3 general commercial. The land has street frontage both on Bittle and Forest Home Road. Boyce Bonham, on behalf of the Jones Family Trust of Bono, said the family believes the property is more suited for commercial use. The property is surrounded by commercial property with offices, retail and apartments adjoining it.
Also on the agenda:
John Sawyer seeks preliminary commercial subdivision plans for Service Park Addition, Phase 2, which would contain four lots on 8.62 acres on Service Road, which is east of Willow Road.
Mark Morris Homes LLC seeks preliminary residential subdivision approval for Sarah’s Crossing, Phase 3, 22 lots on 6.94 acres at Creekview Drive.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
