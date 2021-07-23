JONESBORO — City planners will consider a rezoning proposal Tuesday that would convert more than 50 acres of undeveloped land off of North Church Street into a potential of 354 single family homes.
The Metropolitan Area will consider the request by Wendy Spanos to rezone 54 acres at 2411 N. Church St., (the west side of Arkansas 141) north of Coleman Drive and south of Magnolia Road, from R-1 single family residential to PD-R planned residential development.
The plans call for 177 lots, with two attached houses per lot.
Lost Creek flows through the acreage and the subdivision’s design shows a large amount of green space along its banks. The application indicates the green space will also incorporate sidewalks for pedestrians and pets.
Plans also call for extending Magnolia Road westward along the development and connecting a street to Coleman and Rosemary drives.
The site is surrounded by sparse residential uses and some agricultural land.
Information accompanying the application shows two-story houses of around 2,500-square-feet with up to five bedrooms.
In other business, the commission will consider a conditional use permit to allow construction of a telecommunications tower for AT&T at 2907 Driftwood Lane on land owned by Cornerstone Baptist Church. According to the application, the new tower would replace an existing pole, also on church property at 2821 Forest Home Road, and would improve cellular coverage for AT&T customers in that area.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Because of the drastic increase in active coronavirus cases of late, the city has reinstated its request for those who attend the meeting to wear masks.
